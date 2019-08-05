SENECA FALLS — Spotted lanternfly may be getting a lot of attention lately, but it is not the only invasive species causing concern or issues for farmers and forest owners.
A daily program at 11:30 a.m. in the Lot 919 building at the Aug. 6 to 8 Empire Farm Days at Rodman Lott and Son Farms, will focus on a variety of invasive insects demanding notice.
Emerald ash borer, European crane fly, swede midge, spotted wing drosophila, and spotted lanternfly are some of the species that Patty Wakefield-Brown, with the Finger Lakes Institute and Finger Lakes PRISM: Partnership for Regional Invasive Species Management at Hobart and William Smith Colleges, will present.
The Invasive Species Outreach and Volunteer Coordinator with Finger Lakes PRISM, Wakefield-Brown will share new information on the range of these pests, how to identify the problem insects, and management strategies and invite questions. The impact of changing weather conditions on invasive species will be noted.
A Finger Lakes PRISM information booth will be available to visit throughout the show in the same building as the daily program. Finger Lakes PRISM resources include a 2019 Land Manager’s Guide to Developing an Invasive Plant Management Plan.
The Finger Lakes PRISM housed in the Finger Lakes Institute at HWS covers 17 upstate counties, working with diverse stakeholders to reduce the impact of invasive species.
Admission is free; parking is $10 per vehicle.
More information on the show and its working equipment and crops demonstrations, test driving opportunities, products, live horse and cattle demonstrations, safety information, and more is online at www.empirefarmdays.com. Also see Facebook and Instagram.
