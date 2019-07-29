A team from the Wayne-Ontario County Holstein Club represented New York at the National Holstein Foundation Dairy Bowl, a premier event designed to test the knowledge of youth, at the Holstein Association USA Convention, in June in Appleton, Wis.
The team had won the state competition in January. At the New York Holstein Convention, the team of Gabriella Taylor and George Andrew (captain) of Newark, Kailey and Alysha Kuhn of Marion went undefeated and beat another team from the Wayne-Ontario County Holstein Club in the state finals. They are coached by Rob Kuhn of Marion and Jonathan Taylor of Newark.
The National Holstein Dairy Bowl is one of the nation’s most challenging contests for dairy industry youth and it attracts young people from throughout the United States. Dairy Bowl provides an environment in which youth, ages 9 to 21, have an opportunity to test their knowledge of feeds and feeding, milk quality, herd health, udder health, breeding and genetics, marketing, dairy foods, calf raising and the Holstein breed.
The New York team from the Wayne-Ontario County Holstein Club competed in the Junior division and won its first four rounds in the winners’ bracket. In the finals of the double elimination tournament the team faced Pennsylvania and won 85-30. With the win the team from New York was crowned the National Junior Dairy Bowl Champions. It was the first title for a New York Junior team at Nationals since 1991, and the first ever for any team from the Wayne-Ontario County Holstein Club.
Holstein Association USA is a nonprofit membership organization of over 8,300 youth members with a strong interest in raising, breeding and milking Holstein cattle. Holstein Association USA is the world’s largest dairy cattle breed organization and is headquartered in Brattleboro, Vt.
