SENECA FALLS — A local farmer has been chosen to chair the United Soybean Board’s Executive Committee.
Ralph Lott was picked to lead the organization’s executive committee at the USB meeting held Dec. 7-9 in St. Charles, Missouri.
“With a productive growing season, favorable soybean prices and increased demand in 2021, amid supply chain constraints, this is an exciting and pivotal time for U.S. Soy, both domestically and internationally,” Lott said in a press release. “I appreciate the support of my fellow board members, and I am eager to work with them to identify initiatives that grow our markets and bring value back to the farm. I look forward to continuing the board’s success of making judicious soy checkoff investments in addressing both immediate and long-term supply and demand opportunities and driving resiliency for U.S. soybean farmers.”
Lott was the lone New York resident elected to the USB Executive Committee.
According to USB, in 2021 U.S. soybeans were used as an ingredient in more than 1,000 different products, including Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. announcing a new, sustainable soybean oil procurement policy increasing market potential for soybeans.
“Generations of U.S. soybean farmers will benefit from this progress and investment decisions made by the checkoff’s volunteer farmer-leaders,” USB CEO Polly Ruhland said. “The foresight of this board is reflected in their collective efforts to continue mapping a production and delivery path for sustainable U.S. soybeans globally on behalf of over 515,000 U.S. soybean farmers.”
Since 1991, when the soy checkoff began working on behalf of U.S. soybean farmers, it has provided significant return on investment by leveraging partnerships that increase the value and preference for U.S. soybeans.
Visit unitedsoybean.org to learn about key investments made on behalf of soybean farmers.