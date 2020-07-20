LYONS — On Monday, July 13, Assemblyman Brian Manktelow, R-130 of Lyons, had a meeting concerning the health and safety of farm workers who will soon arrive to help with Wayne County’s harvest.
“We want to make sure that they, as well as the residents they encounter will be safe and their health protected,” said Manktelow. “We especially want to make sure that these workers can successfully bring in our fruit crops while practicing preventive measures against spreading Covid 19.”
It is of critical importance that there are protocols in place; Monday’s meeting began the conversation, he said. Those in attendance included Manktelow, state Sen. Pam Helming, Wayne County Public Health Director Diane Devlin, Wayne County Board of Supervisors Chairman Ken Miller, Cooperative Extension Director Beth Claypoole, retired Wayne County fruit farmer Gary Orbaker, Wayne Sheriff Barry Virts, Dulce Gelina from DeMay Labor and a representative from Rep. John Katko’s office.
“It is imperative that the harvest gets done,” Manktelow noted. “The farmers need to know that we are planning for this.”