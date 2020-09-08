The one guarantee in agriculture or other land-based businesses is that when land health is improved, production, profitability, and social well-being rise.
Just how is improved land health confirmed and measured?
Learn how to read the land as you walk across it, and how to conduct various biological practices, from simple to more complex, with the Cornell Small Farms Program’s new “Reading the Land” online course.
Phil Metzger will be the lead instructor. He is a farm and natural resources development consultant, retired from a 31-year career as a resource conservationist with the USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service. Metzger teaches biological monitoring; land planning; farm, personal and business financial planning; goal-setting; and improved decision-making. He is a certified educator of holistic management and has practiced it personally for 20-plus years.
This four-week class will enable farmers to understand observations and information gathered from a piece of land; to establish a baseline of the land’s health; and to determine if management decisions are moving toward desired goals for the land in terms of health and productivity.
The course will teach farmers how to:
Make visual observations.
Develop a monitoring transect.
Collect data.
Summarize and analyze the data you collect.
Use these data to change your management to move the land toward what you want.
The bulk of the course happens on your time, with discussions, readings, and assignments in Teachable, CSFP’s online course platform. To add to the experience, live webinars will be held during the live instruction period at 7 p.m. on Wednesdays from Sept. 23 to Oct. 28, 2020. The webinars allow for presenters to provide pertinent information and students to ask questions. If you miss one, the sessions are recorded and posted for later viewing.
The following are other upcoming courses offered by the Cornell Small Farms Program:
Farm Woodlot Management
Mondays from Sept. 21 to Nov. 2
Whether monetizing the effects of silvopasture, learning the logistics of cutting for firewood, tapping for maple syrup, or venturing into mushroom production, this online course will give you the tools necessary to tap into the potential profit of your woodlot. Info: https://bit.ly/3jFi8fO.
QuickBooks for Farmers
Mondays from Sept. 21 to Oct. 26
Are you a beginning farmer? Or are you a current farmer with the desire to switch to an online accounting system? Then our quick guide to Quickbooks is for you. Learn the software’s basic features, such as sales tax, inventory, invoicing, adjustments, and year-end procedures. Info: https://bit.ly/32XCZV7.
Starting at Square One
Tuesdays from Sept. 22 to Oct. 27
So you’re thinking about starting a farm, but feeling overwhelmed by all the decisions? This course was designed to assist new and aspiring farmers in taking the first steps in thinking through farm start-up (whether you already have land access or not). Info: https://bit.ly/31SeNE2.
CSFP’s suite of online courses are accessible on a user-friendly platform last year, which grants registrants permanent access to their course content. Also, courses have tiered pricing from $199 to $299, based on household size and income to make access to the courses more affordable and equitable for everyone.
To see all of CSFP’s course offerings, visit https://bit.ly/32OVIlw.