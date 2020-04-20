VICTOR — Despite the current situation, local farms like Mud Creek, are still farming and taking special measures to ensure that their workers and customers are safe. Finding fresh local food will be more important than ever this year, and the farmers are grateful for the chance to do their part.
Mud Creek Farm, a vegetable farm that uses “responsible farming practices which sustain and improve the health and vitality of the entire farm system,” is located on Cherry Street in Victor. In response to the virus, the farm is changing its usual operations. The first priority is keeping the farm crew healthy. As the greenhouse season starts up, they are taking care to avoid physical contact, keeping things sanitized, and monitoring everyone’s health. Anyone sick stays home.
Most of Mud Creek’s sales are through Community Supported Agriculture: customers sign up for the whole season to get a packet of produce every week or every other week from June through November. In past years, most members came to the farm and selected what they wanted from open bins of vegetables. This year, if things haven’t calmed down by June, distribution will be different.
Farmer Ruth Blackwell said she is preparing for the worst: “We’ll be switching distribution to “deli style,” with a farm staff member packing your share for you as you tell us which things you’d like. We’ll have hand washing stations for staff and members, and staff will be wearing gloves. All bins and surfaces will be sanitized regularly, and farm staff will use best practices while washing and packing veggies from the field. Any members who are sick or immunocompromised and need to be more isolated will have a drive-through option or even home delivery. We are monitoring the situation day by day and may have to make more changes. We will need members to be patient, and keep some distance between each other for safety, but we can get through this together!”
Mud Creek also provides shares of produce for Peacework CSA, a buying club in Rochester, that has its pick-up at the Abundance Food Co-op, 571 South Ave. Member volunteers who oversee distribution will use the same careful practices as the staff at the farm.
All of Mud Creek’s members are invited to do u-pick of herbs, flowers, green beans, cherry tomatoes and other crops. Blackwell plans to keep the u-pick section open. Only a few pickers will be allowed at a time so that safe distancing is possible, and there will be a station for sanitizing hands before picking and a bleach solution bucket for scissor to cut flowers and herbs.
Though it takes careful planning and extra labor, local farms may turn out to be the safest source of seasonal produce for people who want to eat fresh vegetables and fruit in season to stay healthy through this crisis.
For more information, contact Elizabeth Henderson at elizabethhenderson13@gmail.com.