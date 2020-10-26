October is recognized nationally as Farm to School month — or F2S month — and it has provided the ideal opportunity to highlight the abundance of local agricultural products being harvested this time of year.
October is also National Apple Month, and Seneca County Cornell Cooperative Extension’s F2S program’s fun-filled month featuring state-grown apples is underway. Funded by a state Department of Agriculture and Markets F2S grant, the program will be celebrating F2S with meet the farmer and orchard tour videos, apple recipes and nutrition, and an “NY Apple Variety of the Day” spotlight.
There are more than 31 varieties of apples available commercially, enough to highlight a new variety each day in October. Check out some of the most well-known varieties for flavor profiles and best uses at www.applesfromny.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/NYAA-Sweetness-Chart.pdf .
New York also is home to the oldest apple-breeding program in the United States, and it’s located right here in the Finger Lakes. More than 65 varieties have been created since the 1890s, including the Cortland, Macoun, Empire, and Jonagold varieties. The Cornell Apple Breeding Program released two of these varieties, the Snapdragon and RubyFrost, in 2013. Earlier this year Cornell apple researchers at Cornell AgriTech released three new apple varieties: Cordera, Pink Luster, and Firecracker.
The USDA MyPlate guidelines recommend that school-aged children consume 1-2 servings of fruit a day, which can be a small apple that is equivalent to one serving or a large apple that equals two. Apples paired with cheese from any of our Finger Lakes cheesemakers are another great snack idea. The applesauce recipe featured below is an easy way to incorporate an apple into your day. It provides a serving of fruit, is perfect for fall time, and the smell of cinnamon will fill your home! Did you know you can also preserve your fresh homemade applesauce to enjoy all year long? You can even can apple pie filling to make fresh apple pies this holiday season! Cornell Cooperative Extension has certified Master Food Preservers that can help you with home food preservation questions or concerns, and information on preserving apples and canning applesauce can be found on the National Center for Home Food Preservation website, here: https://nchfp.uga.edu/how/can_02/applesauce.html.
Here are a couple of recipes to try:
New York Stovetop Apple Sauce (yields 3 servings)
Ingredients
6 cups of apples cut into 3/4-inch pieces
3/4 cup water
1/4 cup turbinado sugar (or light brown sugar)
2 tbsp fresh lemon juice
1/2 tsp ground cinnamon
Directions
1. Combine apples, water, and sugar into medium saucepan. Bring to boil, stirring occasionally.
2. Reduce heat, cover and simmer until tender and skins are softened, about 40 minutes.
3. Uncover and simmer until all liquid is gone, about 10 minutes. Stir in lemon juice and cinnamon. Cool.
4. Use fork or potato masher to mash until chunky. Serve warm or cold.
Servings: 3
Waldorf Salad
Ingredients
5 tbsp mayonnaise or plain Greek Yogurt
1 tbsp honey mustard (optional)
1 tbsp lemon juice
1/2 tsp salt
Pinch of ground black pepper
2 apples, cored and chopped
1 cup red seedless grapes, halved (or 1/4 cup raisins)
1 cup celery, thinly sliced
1 cup walnuts, chopped and slightly toasted
Butter or Romaine lettuce, chopped
Directions
1. In a medium bowl, whisk together mayonnaise (or yogurt), honey mustard, lemon juice, salt, and pepper.
2. Core and chop the apples, cut the grapes in half, and slice the celery. Stir in the apples, grapes, and celery.
3. Slightly toast the walnuts then roughly chop. Add to the other ingredients and stir until lightly coated.
4. Serve on a bed of chopped lettuce leaves.
Source: NY Apple
Association