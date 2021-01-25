Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TUESDAY TO 1 AM EST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. * WHERE...Niagara, Orleans, Monroe, Wayne, Northern Erie, Genesee, and Ontario counties. * WHEN...From 8 AM Tuesday to 1 AM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Periods of snow will result in snow covered roads and limited visibilities. Slow down and use caution while driving. Submit snow reports through our website or social media. &&