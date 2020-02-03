The New York State Agricultural Society recently recognized a producer and an agribusiness for their contributions to the agricultural industry.
Business of the Year awards recognize Lakewood Vineyards of Watkins Glen and King Brothers Dairy of Schuylerville for the quality, leadership and innovation they demonstrate that enhances the integrity of the agricultural industry.
Lakewood Vineyards was recognized in the production category. In 1951, Frank and Lucy Stamp, with their son Monty, purchased a run-down peach and apple orchard that has been transformed into an 80-acre vineyard that produces sparkling wines, Riesling, Pinot Noir, Chardonnay and Cabernet Franc. Today, three generations of the family produce some of the best vintages New York state has to offer.
At the start, the Stamps grew grapes favored by Welch’s Grape Juice Co. and large wineries in the region. In the mid-1980s, however, small commercial grape growers were at economic cross-roads. One of the first in the area to jump into retail, the family began replanting their fields with boutique varietals including riesling and chardonnay with the vision of producing wines under their own label. In 1988, Lakewood Vineyards pressed their first crop. A year later, the winery was launched offering seven varieties from estate-grown grapes. Production has since grown to 100,000 gallons.
Upon its founding, Monty made certain Lakewood Vineyards was involved in Wine America, the New York Wine and Grape Foundation, and the Seneca Lake Wine Trail. His spirit of cooperation and participation in these industry organizations is still the hallmark of this family-owned business and a legacy taken seriously by the fourth generation of owner/operators.
Working first alongside his father Monty, vineyard manager Dave Stamp has gradually expanded acreage and varieties grown as the winery’s need for grapes has swelled. Lakewood Farm produces 15 grape varieties, including riesling, gewurztraminer, cabernet franc and pinot noir. The vineyard crew practices careful management of the vines and land, with a focus on sustainable practices, including composting, mulching and use of cover crops.
Brother Chris Stamp is the head winemaker. He is now supported by a staff including his two grown children Ben and Abby. They use traditional practices as well as new technology to make consistently exceptional wines.
Finding ways to be creative and innovative in the wine industry is an ongoing challenge. The Stamps have continued to modify their tasting room, which attracted nearly 60,000 visitors in 2018. On the production side, they have worked with Cornell University testing experimental processes both within the vineyard and cellar. With the rise in interest of sparkling wines like Prosecco, the Stamps are bottling a carbonated Cayuga White. They are also experimenting with alternative packaging, such as canned wines.
Building a vibrant business that future generations of family will want to be a part of is a top priority for the Stamps.
That means continuing to invest and expand their wine production facility. Working side by side with the third and fourth generations, Monty’s wife Beverly is still active in the business, which operates 361 days a year.
King Brothers Dairy was recognized in the agribusiness category.
The King family of Schuylerville, Saratoga County, has a century-long dairy history in Eastern NY. Until the 1960s, they were also in the creamery business in addition to managing their own herd. For King brothers Jan and Jeff King, bringing their farm fresh milk back to their community is not only connecting with their grandparents, but realizing a life-long dream.
From a business perspective, processing value-added products from their 1,000-cow dairy is a unique opportunity to grow their farming operation outside of marketing milk through their cooperative. Although processing a small percentage of their total production through their creamery, they have returned to the bottled milk home delivery business of previous generations. Customers can receive farm fresh milk, eggs, meat, and more delivered weekly to their front door. The Kings are also producing 34 ice cream flavors that are available at their new 3,000 square foot retail store constructed on the front-end of their home dairy complex. All together, the business is operated by 40 employees.
“We really consider ourselves a start-up in the processing business,” said Jan. “Volume sold is critical for retail clout. Part of the evolution of what we’re doing is finding products with more margin.”