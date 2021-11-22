BLOOMFIELD — Families in the Bloomfield area will have greater access to fresh milk thanks to the Ontario County Dairy Princess Program, Ontario County Farm Bureau members and the Fill a Glass with Hope campaign.
On Nov. 5, dairy court members and Ontario County Farm Bureau representatives presented a check for $420 to The Blessing Room Food Pantry to support Fill a Glass with Hope, the first statewide charitable milk program that gets milk to families who need and want it most.
Fill a Glass with Hope is an effort led by local dairy farmers through the American Dairy Association North East to bring fresh milk to families in need. Funds are raised through grants, corporate sponsorships and individual donations from people who share a passion for feeding communities.
“Ontario County Dairy Princesses are honored to work with Fill a Glass with Hope to fight to end hunger in our region,” said Allison Fellows, Ontario County Dairy Princess. “Gaining access to milk’s thirteen essential nutrients can greatly benefit families served by Blessing Room Food Pantry.”
“Ontario County Farm Bureau is pleased to partner with the Dairy Princess to help The Blessing Room Food Pantry provide milk to families in need,” said Chris Fellows, Ontario County Farm Bureau board member.
“We are so thankful for this donation and blessed that the Dairy Princess and her court chose our committee. This will help us provide so many families with milk,” said Barb Blazek, co-director of the The Blessing Room Food Pantry.
Milk is one of the most requested food items by parents who turn to food banks to help provide nourishment for their families. Yet because it’s highly perishable, it also is one of the least donated items.