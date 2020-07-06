CANANDAIGUA — Cornell Cooperative Extension of Ontario County has the 2020 Ontario County Buy Local Guide available.
Ontario County is home to numerous farms that produce a variety of unique products, year round, A (alpaca products) to Z (zucchini). Locally-raised foods and locally made products are everywhere in Ontario County — farm stands, farmers markets, CSAs, u-pick farms, grocery stores, and some restaurants. Find some of the freshest produce and locally made products at the local farmers markets listed in the guide. There are plenty of roadside stands throughout the county that have fresh produce from their farms to share with you. Eating local means fresher food picked at its peak of flavor, with choices to fit everyone’s tastes. But most importantly, locally-produced foods are carefully grown and harvested by our hard-working farming neighbors.
Finding local products such as fruits and vegetables; beef, pork, lamb and goat; chicken and turkey; eggs; flowers; jams and jellies; honey and maple products; baked goods; Christmas trees; plus more. All are at your fingertips in this Ontario County Buy Local Guide. It can be accessed online at www.cceontario.org.
The guide is a representation of the diversity of the producers providing you a farm fresh direct to you experience. This guide is not a complete listing of Ontario County’s producers that sell locally, only those that wished to be listed. The guide will allow you to find local farms based on location and product.