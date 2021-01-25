CANANDAIGUA — Cornell Cooperative Extension of Ontario County 4-H is once again sponsoring a tractor safety and certification program beginning. The eight-week series begins March 4.
The classes are open to 14- and 15-year-olds seeking employment on farms this summer. They meet the certification requirement of the U.S. Department of Labor’s National Safe Tractor and Machinery Operations law. Older participants may sign up if space allows.
Ontario County 4-H offers this course once a year. Class size will be limited due to COVID-19 restrictions. Youth from surrounding counties may register and participate if room allows.
The classes will be held on Thursday nights through April 29. Each session starts at 7 p.m. in the CCE of Ontario County office. The driving test, tentatively, is planned for May 1.
These classes are taught by volunteers with many years of practical experience, as well as local farm equipment shop owners and employees. Tours of local equipment dealers and farms will take place if COVID-19 restrictions allow, as part of this course.
Attendance at all classes is mandatory, as are a written exam and the driving test. The cost for Ontario County residents to take the certification series is $35. For non-county residents, the cost is $45.
The first meeting will be a presentation led by farm safety specialist Jim Carrabba of the New York Center for Agricultural Medicine and Health in Cooperstown.
Topics to be covered in the series include tractor, animal, storage and highway safety.
To register to receive more information, contact 4-H educator Amy Morrisey at (585) 394-3977, ext. 429 or alm72@cornell.edu, or leave a voicemail at (585) 430-0706.