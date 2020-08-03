ITHACA — Are you a BIPOC farmer or fisherperson that has been impacted by COVID-19?
The Northeast BIPOC Farmer Relief Fund is now accepting applications from BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, or People of Color) producers with priority for those who use sustainable, regenerative or environmentally sound practices and who contribute to their community in some way. Funded by Farm Aid, this fund will provide $500 relief payments for up to 200 applicants.
The application is available in multiple languages (Nepali, Bengali, Haitian/Creyol, French, Somali, Arabic, Cantonese, Mandarin, Vietnamese, Tagalog/Pilipin, Spanish, Kirundi, and Kinyarwanda) and phone assistance as well as interpretation is available for those who need it.
To support this effort, check out the outreach toolkit or make a donation to the fund at www.farmaid.org/northeastfund.
Applications are open until Aug. 10.
Groundswell Center for Local Food & Farming supports individuals to develop agricultural skills and grow profitable, equitable and ecologically-sound farm businesses. It prioritizes support for underrepresented producers including people of color, refugees, women and individuals with limited resources. Groundswell Center is 501c3 non-profit and all donations are tax-deductible.
For more information, visit groundswellcenter.org.