This year, the number of animals who have been positive for rabies in Wayne County is much higher than it has been the last several years.
Public Health is notified of and investigates rabies cases in all kinds of animals throughout the year, including raccoons, foxes, cats and dogs, and more — even horses. While many people know to take their cats and dogs to the vet for their rabies shots, many do not know that livestock should also have rabies shots.
A few cases of unvaccinated livestock have been reported to have acquired rabies from wild animals in 2019, and those livestock have had to be put down.
Public Health would like to remind anyone with livestock that rabies shots must be given each year. Domesticated animals, such as dogs and cats, are required by law to be vaccinated against rabies, and must receive the shot every 1 or 3 years, as determined by your vet.
It is also important to know how to spot an animal that may have rabies so that you can avoid it. The symptoms of rabies in animals are:
• Acting more angry than expected or strangely tired
• The animal looks slow or confused
• The animal doesn’t get scared away at sounds that would usually do so
• The animal has a difficult time moving, or seems paralyzed.
• The animal is drooling, choking and frothing of the mouth
Rabies cannot be cured. It can only be prevented. Again, make sure animals are up to date with their rabies vaccinations; it is the law in New York state (Public Health Law, Article 21, Title 4: Rabies).
To schedule a rabies vaccination for your animal, contact your vet. If cost is a concern, contact Wayne County Public Health about free rabies clinics at (315) 946-5749, check the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/waynecountypublichealth, or visit the state Department of Health’s Rabies Fact sheet at health.ny.gov/diseases/communicable/Rabies/fact_sheet.htm.