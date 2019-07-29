SENECA FALLS — Beef Quality Assurance training will be offered at Empire Farms Days from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 6 in the Beef tent.
The training costs $15/person or $25/farm and includes a barbecued beef dinner prepared by the New York Beef Producers Association.
The Beef Quality Assurance Program helps beef and dairy producers develop consumer-oriented production systems that combine technology, common sense, and animal well-being practices. The three-hour educational program at Empire Farm Days will include classroom and chute-side training with live cattle on how to properly administer injections to assure animal health and beef quality.
To receive certification, participants will need to demonstrate their ability to give a subcutaneous injection during the chute-side session of the training. The robust New York BQA program is a partnership with The New York Beef Council, Cornell Cooperative Extension and Cornell University that is supported by sponsors Cargill, Landpro, Merck Animal Health, Powder River, Multimin, and Zoetis.
To register for the training by Aug. 2, contact Nancy Glazier at (585) 315-7746 or nig3@cornell.edu.
Cornell Cooperative Extension Northwest New York Dairy, Livestock and Field Crops Team serves dairy, livestock, and field crop farm businesses and supporting industries in ten northwest New York counties.
