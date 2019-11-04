ROCHESTER — Rural & Migrant Ministry Inc. will host its annual Harvesting Justice Celebration at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 7 at Temple B’Rith Kodesh.
Honoring The Faces of Perseverance, the Ministry will celebrate New York farmworkers and their allies and the Farmworker Fair Labor Practices Act signed into law by Gov. Andrew Cuomo. This long-sought legislation guarantees farmworkers overtime pay, a day of rest and the right to bargain collectively.
Honorees include the farmworkers of New York state, The Rev. Julie Cicora, mission development for St. John’s & St. Mark’s Episcopal Church in Rochester, and Betty García Matthewson, director of NYS Migrant Education, Opening Doors Diversity Project.
The evening will include a reception, shared meal, silent auction and will feature live performances by Jeannine Otis, NY singer and recording artist, Larry Marshall, Broadway star, Poet Gold, Dutchess County Poet Laureate, and Sonidos Unidos.
For reservations and sponsorship opportunities, visit http://bit.ly/HarvestingJustice2019 or contact Elizabeth Grese at (845)-665-1425 or rmmgrese@gmail.com.
For over 40 years, the Ministry, a statewide, non-sectarian 501[c][3] has worked for the creation of a just, rural New York state by nurturing leadership, standing with the disenfranchised, and changing unjust systems and structures. All of its programs offer creative approaches in experiential education, and bring together diverse groups of individuals who are committed to working for change. Visit www.ruralmigrantministry.org.