The New York State Grange is concerned that students are able to access the most nutritious food available as part of the school meal program — access free from misconception but based on science.
This is an especially relevant concern when considering 18.2% of New York students live below the poverty line and 1,315,564 qualified for free lunch, meaning many of our students rely heavily on school means for a significant portion of their dietary value.
Every five years, the Dietary Guidelines of America (DGA) are reviewed, implemented and passed on to schools where they are used to design lunches for students across the nation.
In 2012, these guidelines banned 2 percent and whole milk from all schools, stating that the fat content was too high to be serving to children. Many rural organizations such as the Grange and the American Dairy Council strongly disagree with this ruling, noting that research shows whole milk is more nutrient-dense than fat free milk.
While whole milk is higher in saturated fats. These fats assist in regulating Type 2 diabetes. In addition, they increase bone density in children, and works to control appetite.
The misconception that whole milk is less healthy for you comes from the idea that anything high in fat is automatically bad for you. Science has shown this is not true. For example, it would be like banning cherries at schools because they are high in natural sugars. Like all things we consume, moderation is key to a balanced diet — an important lesson to learn for both adults and children. Where better to do so than in a school setting?
In 2015, Congress commissioned the National Academies of Science, Engineering and Mathematics (NASEM) to research guidelines put forth and the practices of the Dietary Guidelines of America Council, which creates the DGA. This study cost taxpayers $1 million and revealed that many of these guidelines were both overreaching and unnecessary. NASEM had many recommendations for the DGA to consider for their 2020 guidelines, none of which have been implemented.
Organizations like NASEM and American Dairy Coalition argued that the process for creating these guidelines was not transparent, did not allow for enough independent choices, and that the makers of these guidelines possessed biases that were not addressed.
With current guidelines, whole milk continues to be left off school menus with no rhyme or reason. These arbitrary guidelines that have been proven to need a holistic review and overhaul.
We believe the choice to consume whole-fat dairy products should be with the individual, and not be restricted. Instead these guidelines should be based on scientific fact.
The New York State Grange and other agricultural organizations are calling on Congress to delay the report of the Dietary Guidelines of America Council to ensure the USDA and HHS have adequate time to review the scientifically based recommendations from NASEM. Only after this comprehensive review should the dietary guidelines be put in place, ones which are in the best interest of our nation’s growing children.
Stephen C. Coye is the President of the New York State Grange, the Grange is the oldest agricultural advocacy organization in the State.