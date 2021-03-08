WATERLOO — The Seneca County Agriculture Enhancement Board held its annual organizational meeting recently.
Doug Freier, a grain farmer in Seneca County, was re-elected as chairman, while Brad Huffines, a retired livestock farmer, was re-elected as vice chairman. Both have been involved with Seneca County agriculture and the Ag Enhancement Board for many years.
County Planning Department representative Harriet Haynes provided an update on the county’s Ag Farmland Protection Plan. Both the countywide survey and individual interviews have been completed and data is being compiled by Community Planning & Environmental Associates, the consultant team working with Seneca County to update the plan. Additionally, three Zoom focus groups are examining these topics: agri-tourism, marketing agriculture, and local issues.
Public hearings will be held later this year. Anyone interested in participating can email hhaynes@co.seneca.ny.us or call (315) 539-1730.
The AEB meets as needed the first Wednesday of the month at 6:30 pm. Any farmers interested in participating are welcome to contact Judy Wright of Seneca County Cornell Cooperative Extension at jlw24@cornell.edu or (315) 539-9251.