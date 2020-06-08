SODUS — The opening of the Sodus Farmers Market has been delayed until July 8.
The market will be open 2:30 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays for 14 weeks, closing on Oct. 7.
— Masks are required for vendors, market staff and customers
— Hand sanitizer will be available at every vendor table
— 40 customers will be allowed in the market space at any one time
— There will be one dedicated entrance/exit
— There will be 6-foot distancing marks in front of each vendor
— Vendors will be spaced 10 feet apart from each other
Customers may choose their purchases by pointing without touching. Purchases will be bagged and handed to customer.
Unfortunately, at this time, entertainment, food sampling and special wellness crowd drawing events will not be present. The market will not be a social event this season — customers are encouraged to come, do your shopping, and exit.
The 2020 market team members are Sandy Hall, market manager, Sandra Hamilton, Ruth Fisher, Sue and Daryl Minier. Another group of volunteers, “Friends of the Market,” helps set up and break down the market and offers helping hands to those in need. This season, volunteers are needed to take short segments of time to count customers coming in and out of market. A “counter” will be provided to make this easy. To become a Friend, contact Sandi Hamilton at (315) 483-6403. For other market questions, contact Sue Minier at (315) 483-6774.
The market is on Belden Avenue on the parking lot of the United Third Methodist Church, 58 W. Main St. Parking is available on Main Street, the Episcopal Church parking lot, and at Patriot Way just down Belden Avenue from the market. Handicapped accessible is available on Belden Avenue.
For information on weekly specials and news, visit facebook.com/SodusFarmersMarket/.