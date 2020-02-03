Cornell Cooperative Extension’s Northwest NY Dairy, Livestock and Field Crops Team will be hosting its annual Soybean and Small Grains Congress for producers from across the region this week.
Registration begins at 8:30 a.m., presentations begin at 10 a.m. DEC Recertification points and Certified Crop Adviser credits will be available.
• Wednesday, Feb. 5: Quality Inn & Suites, 8250 Park Road, Batavia
• Thursday, Feb. 6: Quality Inn, 2468 Route 414, Waterloo
Guest speaker Dennis Pennington, Wheat Extension Specialist at Michigan State University Extension, will present Managing Wheat for High Yield Potential. His current research program includes the wheat state performance trials, precision planting, high management BASF project and on farm research and demonstration. Pennington is committed to excellence and strives to fulfill the MSU Extension mission by bringing science-based information and knowledge to critical needs and issues.
Additional topics to be discussed by Cornell University researchers include:
• Disease Management Issues in Small Grains and Soybeans
• Effective Programs for Controlling Waterhemp in Soybeans
• Building a Soybean Yield Potential Database in New York
• Cereal Leaf Beetle: History, Biology, Management and Biocontrol
• Managing Spray Drift
• Assessing Pesticide Hazard vs. Risk: Glyphosate, a Case Study
Registration is $65 per person and includes proceeding book, morning refreshments and hot buffet lunch.
To register online, and choose your location at nwnyteam.cce.cornell.edu/events.php.
To register by phone, contact Brandie Waite at (585) 343-3040 ext. 138.
The Northwest New York Dairy, Livestock and Field Crops Team is a partnership between Cornell University and the Cornell Cooperative Extension Associations serving dairy, livestock, and field crop farm businesses and supporting industries in nine northwest New York counties — Genesee, Livingston, Monroe, Niagara, Ontario, Orleans, Seneca, Wayne and Wyoming.