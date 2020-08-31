Are you willing to share the story of how conservation is part of your farm operation? Are you using a reduced tillage practice on your farm? Do you grow cover crops? Have you taken steps to improve energy efficiency or water quality?
If so, you could be recognized with a Conservation Legacy Award.
Conservation Legacy Awards recognize farm management practices of U.S. soybean farmers that are both environmentally friendly and profitable.
All U.S. soybean farmers are eligible to enter to win a Conservation Legacy Award. Entries are judged on soil management, water management, input management, conservation, environmental management and sustainability.
The selection process for these awards is divided into four regions: the Midwest, Upper Midwest, the Northeast and the South. One farmer from each of these regions will be recognized at the 2021 Commodity Classic in San Antonio, Texas, and one of these farmers will be named the National Conservation Legacy Award recipient.
Award winners receive:
An expense paid trip for two to Commodity Classic, March 4-6, 2021, in San Antonio.
A feature story and video on each award winner’s farm and conservation practices.
Potential opportunity to apply for a conservation grant to make further improvements to their operation.
The Conservation Legacy Awards are sponsored by the American Soybean Association, BASF, Bayer, the United Soybean Board/soybean checkoff and Valent U.S.A.
More information on past winners of the award and how to submit your application is available in the “About” section under “Awards” at https://bit.ly/2EAuQxz. All applications must be submitted by Sept. 1.