Thousands of milk producers across the country will receive surveys from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service as the agency collects information for the 2020 milk production reports.
NASS conducts the quarterly survey in the region every January, April, July, and October. The survey asks milk producers to provide the number of milk cows in the herd, number of cows milked, and total milk production for the first day of the month.
The dairy industry relies on those reports to make decisions about the marketing of milk. By participating in the survey, milk producers can ensure that NASS provides timely, accurate and useful data that all sectors of the U.S. dairy industry use to make sound business decisions.
NASS will mail the questionnaires to all producers selected for the survey in late September. To ensure all survey participants have an opportunity to respond, NASS interviewers will contact producers who do not respond by mail or online to conduct telephone interviews.
NASS safeguards the privacy of all respondents and publishes only aggregate data, ensuring that no individual operation or producer can be identified.
Survey results for the quarterly survey will be published in the Milk Production report to be released Oct. 20. These and all NASS reports are available online at www.nass.usda.gov/Publications/.
For more information, call the NASS Northeastern Regional Field Office at (800) 498-1518.