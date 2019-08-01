SENECA FALLS — Apache hideaway. Hippodrome. Death drag. Shoulder stand. Back bend. These are some of the daring moves that visitors to the 2019 Empire Farm Days will see demonstrated by 14-year-old, award-winning trick rider Courtney Jean Schum.
The teenager known as “Courtney Jean, the Trick Riding Machine” will make her first visit to the agricultural and rural living event at Rodman Lott and Son Farms on Tuesday, Aug. 6, for shows at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. in the Runnings Round-Up live horse demonstration ring.
Schum has thrilled crowds at the International Plowing Match and Royal Agricultural Winter Fair and at rodeos in Canada and New York state. She won an Ontario RAM Rodeo Tour Finals Champion Buckle in 2017. In January of 2020, she will compete in the trick riding competition at the International Professional Rodeo Association Finals in Oklahoma.
Schum, who also is an accomplished barrel racer, is part of Tanglefoote Stables, operated by her mother Sue Dominesey-Schum at Alexander and Sheldon, N.Y.
The Runnings Round-Up live horse demonstrations at Empire Farm Days feature a different presenter each day. Emma and Jack Minteer and their wild-to-mild American Mustangs will be the featured presenters on Wednesday, Aug. 7. On Thursday, Aug. 8, meet volunteers and equines with Begin Again Horse Rescue.
For more details on Empire Farm Days exhibits, vendors, activities, demonstrations and seminars at www.empirefarmdays.com.
