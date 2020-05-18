TRUMANSBURG — Trumansburg Farmers Market has opened its 2020 season with new safety protocols.
The market is open 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays through October at the Village Park on Route 96.
“We’ve instituted new product packaging, physical distancing and cleaning requirements to keep everyone safe,” said new market manager Natalie Baris.
Baris was hired in February to manage the market and expand its reach. She previously led farmers markets in Branchport, Clifton Springs and Victor. She also manages Red Jacket Orchards’ farm store in Geneva.
The Trumansburg Farmers Market board has refined safety protocols that will be necessary for safe operation during the novel coronavirus pandemic. T
“We’ve taken guidance from state and county health officials, and examined the procedures in place at other local markets,” said Board President Evangeline Sarat.
New safety protocol in place include:
• Signs will remind customers of state requirements to wear masks or face coverings in public spaces
• Lines marking 6-feet distance from vendors will remind people to distance themselves and avoid crowding
• Only food and health-related vendors will be allowed until limitations on essential businesses are lifted
• Vendors will sell produce in packaging
• Multiple handwashing stations will be available, and public surfaces will be sanitized frequently
• Tables and benches will be off limits to encourage customers to come and go quickly
• Live music, food trucks and other meal options are on hold until at least June 3.