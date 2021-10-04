MONTOUR FALLS — The Village of Montour Falls received a grant of $91,552 through a Rural Business Development Grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to support the growth of The Montour Market. North New York sustainability design studio, with the support and backing of the Village of Montour Falls, opened The Montour Market, a project to increase access to fresh produce and farm products for Schuyler County’s 18,000 residents and 1.4 million annual travelers.
“The Montour Market will provide local, healthy food options to the many who live in and visit Montour Falls,” said Mayor James Ryan. “I see Montour Market’s formation as a central link to a strong green economy, allowing our local farmers to benefit from a community-driven retail market while enhancing Montour Falls’ vibrant midtown.”
Added North New York founder Mark Wilber: “Supporting the health of our neighbors and our communities has never been more important than this past year. This grant funding will allow us to scale up our existing efforts to support local producers while also maintaining access to nutritious, healthy food, and I would like to thank Mayor Ryan and the many others who worked so hard to secure this funding.”
The Montour Market is the first Farm-to-market Store to open in Montour Falls. It opened its doors in June 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic, as a way of bolstering the community’s access to healthy local foods while investing in the farms with pre-paid blocks of CSA Shares. The grant funding will allow Montour Market to purchase the equipment necessary to open a physical location in midtown Montour Falls.
In Fall 2018, Schuyler County residents, local nonprofits, Schuyler County Partnership for Economic Development and government officials of the village began discussing a potential project to boost economic activity and create greater access to fresh produce for residents. It was decided to expand and add on to existing activities run by the Montour Falls Farmers’ Market by creating The Montour Market, a local-producers food retail outlet that would provide residents an additional food-source option beyond the limited retailers in the area, and provide local producers with an expanded market for their products. The project is ongoing and the community is truly invested in seeing the success of The Montour Market for the benefit of Village, County, and Regional Finger Lakes residents.