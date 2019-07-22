LODI — Wagner Vineyards and Estate Winery, 9322 Route 414 will offer a twilight tour from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 30.
The tour will be led by John Wagner and Hans Walter-Peterson, Extension viticulture specialist Cornell Cooperative Extension’s Finger Lakes Grape Program who specializes in vineyard nutrition, canopy management, and vineyard mechanization. It's been organized by Seneca County Cornell Cooperative Extension, Seneca County Farm Bureau and Seneca County Soil and Water Conservation District.
Participants will carpool from the parking lot of Wagner promptly at 6 p.m. Everyone is encouraged to wear appropriate shoes for walking on potentially uneven ground in the vineyard.
Tour participants will learn more about the 600-acre farm of which 220 acres are under management as vineyards, with approximately 150 acres producing hay. Wagner will discuss the changes in management practices to conserve water and soil along with how and when pesticides are used to grow the grapes that produce their award-winning wines.
RSVPs are required by July 26 as there is limited space for the tour. Visit senecacountycce.org/ for more information or go directly to the registration page at reg.cce.cornell.edu/twilighttours_245. Feel free to contact Judy Wright, Agriculture Development Specialist with Seneca County CCE at jlw24@cornell.edu or (315) 539-9251 ext. 109.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.