SYRACUSE — The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farm Service Agency in New York, in conjunction with the New York State Maple Producers’ Association, is hosting a webinar about the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program specifically for maple producers. It’s slated for 7 p.m. Sept. 2.
CFAP is available to farmers and ranchers whose commodity prices have been directly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. CFAP provides direct relief to producers who faced price declines and additional marketing costs due to COVID-19.
Maple sap (syrup) was recently added to the list of eligible specialty crops. The webinar will highlight program information and discuss the application process.
The webinar will be available to attend online or with a conference call phone number. Please email Lynnette.wright@usda.gov to receive a calendar invite to the webinar, or visit https://bit.ly/2QsSpL9 at the appropriate time, or call (347) 690-4420. The conference ID number is 477 875 086#.
Persons with disabilities who require accommodations to participate in this meeting should contact Wright at (315) 477-6309 or the Federal Relay Service at 1-800-877-8339 by Sept. 1.FSA is accepting applications for CFAP through Sept. 11. To find the latest information on CFAP, eligible crops, payment rates, application and payment calculator, visit farmers.gov/cfap.