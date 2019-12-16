PENN YAN — The Yates County Farm Bureau was presented with five County Awards of Excellence awards at the New York Farm Bureau State Annual Meeting Dec. 2-4 in Binghamton.
The County Awards of Excellence are presented to county Farm Bureaus that have exhibited excellence in a variety of categories relating to effectiveness in agriculture promotion and outreach, leadership and county Farm Bureau management, legislative advocacy, and membership.
The awards to the Yates County Farm Bureau were presented for excellence in the following categories:
• Membership
• Agriculture Promotion & Outreach
• Leadership & County Farm Bureau Management
• Legislative Advocacy
• Distinguished President
In addition, Eileen Jensen, Yates County Farm Bureau member from Penn Yan, won the Young Farmer Excellence in Agriculture Award. She will be representing New York state in the national Excellence in Ag Contest at the AFBF annual meeting in Austin, Texas in January.
While at the State Annual Meeting, farm bureau members also took part in the grassroots process of laying the groundwork for the year ahead. More than 150 delegates from across New York proposed, discussed and voted on resolutions that will guide NYFB’s public policy agenda for 2020.
The Yates County Farm Bureau is dedicated to solving the economic and public policy issues challenging the agricultural community. The county is part of New York Farm Bureau, the largest agricultural advocacy group in New York state, whose mission is to serve and strengthen agriculture.