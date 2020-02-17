Anyone under the age of 16 must take a Tractor Safety class in order to operate farm machinery. During March and April, Cornell Cooperative Extension of Seneca County 4-H Youth Development will offer this program to interested youth.
The 4-H Tractor & Machinery Safety Training Program enables young workers to obtain Hazardous Occupations Order in Agriculture certification, which is required to operate farm tractors and other equipment. The program is available to anyone 12 and older, but those 14 and 15 will be given enrollment preference, and only those aged 14 and older will be able to operate equipment and receive certification.
A $20 fee includes all materials and a one-year membership in Seneca County 4-H. Registration is required and can be found at www.senecacountycce.org. If you are unable to access the internet, call (315) 539-9251 to register.
The program will provide participants with a required 24 hours of instruction, group discussion, demonstration, hands-on activities, independent study, and relevant assignments. With special presentations from the New York Center for Agricultural Medicine and Health and New York State Trooper Justin Tingue, as well as field trips to Horning Dairy Farm, Blowers Agra Service, Monroe Tractor, and Empire Tractor, this program aims to be an impactful, hands-on experience for each participant.
Thanks to Jared Marshall, Curtis Horning, Junius Fire Dept., Horning Dairy Farm, Monroe Tractor, Blowers Agra Service, NYCAMH, Empire Tractor, J. Martin Auctions, and the NYS Police Dept. for supporting the program. Visit the website or contact Nate Kennedy at nk623@cornell.edu for more information.
Dates, times and locations (all subject to change) are as follows:
Course Instruction
Tuesday, March 10, 6 to 9 p.m., Junius Fire Hall, State Route 318, Waterloo
Tuesday, March 17, 6 to 9 p.m., Monroe Tractor, 1410 Clark Street Road, Auburn
Tuesday, March 24, 6 to 9 p.m., Empire Tractor, 1437 State Route 318, Waterloo
Tuesday, March 31, 6 to 9 p.m., Horning Dairy Farm, 442 Reed Rd., Clyde Tuesday, April 7, 6 to 9 p.m., Blowers Agra Service, 4694 Co. Rd. 5, Hall
Written Exam & Driving Test
Saturday, April 11, 9 a.m., J. Martin Auctions, 1036 State Route 318, Waterloo