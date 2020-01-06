Register now for one of Cornell Small Farms Program’s upcoming online courses starting this month.
Is growing your farm business this year your New Year’s resolution? If so, consider registering for Cornell’s next block of online farming courses, which begin this month and cover a range of topics.
The Cornell Small Farms Program has moved its suite of online courses to a new, more user-friendly platform. Now registrants have permanent, year-round access to their course content.
Courses are offered with tiered pricing from $199 to $299, based on household size and income to make access to the courses more affordable and equitable for everyone. Live webinar content starts mid-January for the third block of courses: Exploring Markets and Profits, Thursdays, Jan. 16 to Feb. 20.
Have an idea for a farm enterprise but not sure if it’s feasible? This course will help you explore the potential markets and profitability of your ideas, picking up where BF 101: Starting at Square One (not a prerequisite) left off. Register now.
Holistic Financial Planning, Mondays, Jan. 13 to Feb. 17. If you’ve been struggling to make your farm operation profitable without driving yourself into the ground, this financial planning course is for you. You will learn how to make financial decisions toward farm and family values and goals.
Intro to Beekeeping, Wednesdays, Jan. 15 to Feb. 19. Whether you are currently keeping honey bees or are considering them for your farm, a basic knowledge of bee biology, diseases, pests, and setting up your colony are essential for success. This course will give you real-world experiences paired with academic concepts.
Intro to Tree Fruit Production, Wednesdays, Jan. 15 to Feb. 19. Tree fruit are an important component of the agricultural and homeowner landscape. This course trains beginning tree fruit growers in fundamental concepts in orchard planning and management
Season Extension with High Tunnels, Tuesdays, Jan. 14 to Feb. 18. Adding weeks to your growing season can mean attaining a premium for having products available well before (or long after) other local growers. This course will introduce you to unheated plastic-covered “high tunnels,” covering cost, management and more.
Sheep Production, Thursdays, Jan. 16 to Feb. 20. Have sheep or thinking about getting a flock? Producers of all experience levels will find something for them in this lively, wide-ranging course. There is no one right way to raise sheep — this course covers many of these different options.
Vegetable Production II, Wednesdays, Jan. 15 to Feb. 19. This course continues where BF 120 (not a prerequisite) ends, covering vegetable production from transplanting to harvest, including: in-season fertility, integrated pest management, weed control, harvesting, and marketing. Register Now! Woodland Mushroom
Cultivation, Mondays, Jan. 13 to Feb. 17. With a bit of practice, mushrooms can be easily grown in the woods on many products. This course trains new and experienced farmers in the background, techniques, and economics of farm scale woodland mushroom production. Register Now!
Our program offers more than 20 online courses to help farmers improve their technical and business skills. These courses cover a range of technical and business topics any farmer needs to succeed. The bulk of the course happens on your own time, with discussions, readings, and assignments in Teachable, our online course platform. To add to the experience, webinars will be woven into the interface of the course for six weeks each year to allow you to meet on a weekly basis to learn from presenters and ask questions in real time. If you miss one, they are always recorded and posted for later viewing.