Have you wondered about regulations that dairy farms need to follow to protect water quality and what a CAFO really is?
Join Cornell Cooperative Extension of Seneca County, Seneca County Soil & Water Conservation District, and Seneca County Farm Bureau as they host a community conversation about Concentrated Animal Feeding Operations (CAFOs) and regulations for dairy farms in both the Cayuga and Seneca lake watersheds.
The forum will begin at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 29 at the Ovid Fire Hall, 2136 Brown St. in Ovid with an overview presented by Greg Albrecht, Nutrient Management Specialist with state Department of Agriculture & Markets and Karl Czymmek, Field Crops and Nutrient Management Extension Associate with the Pro-Dairy Program at Cornell University. There will be time for related questions and answers following the presentation.
Pre-registration is requested by going to reg.cce.cornell.edu/farmingwatershed_245. Those attending are welcome to submit questions in advance by emailing seneca@cornell.edu or calling Judy Wright at (315) 539-9251 ext. 109.
Seneca County Cornell Cooperative Extension is at 308 Main Street Shop Centre in Waterloo. For more information about this and other programs, contact them at (315) 539-9251 or email seneca@cornell.edu