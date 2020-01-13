If you have farmland in Seneca County that you want to remain forever in agriculture, the the Seneca County Agriculture Enhancement Board — or AEB — is now accepting pre-applications in anticipation of the 2020 round of the New York State Farmland Protection Program.
The pre-application is the first step for landowners who want to apply to have New York state purchase development rights for their farms. Pre-application forms can be downloaded from the CCE Seneca website www.senecacountycce.org, or you can call the office to have one sent to you.
The deadline for completed pre-applications to be delivered to Cornell Cooperative Extension of Seneca County or postmarked is Friday, Feb. 14.
Pre-applications will be ranked by the AEB and passed along to local land trusts, including New York Agricultural Land Trust and Finger Lakes Land Trust which, will determine which applications, if any, they will submit to New York state. In some cases, the land trusts may charge landowners a fee to complete and submit their applications.
For more information, go to www.senecacountycce.org. Questions can be directed to Judy Wright, at (315) 539-9251 ext. 109 or jlw24@cornell.edu.