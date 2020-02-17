WATERLOO — The 35th annual New York Farm Show is again scheduled at the NYS Fairgrounds in Syracuse Feb. 27-29. It is the Northeast’s premier indoor farm show with over 400 exhibitors occupying more than 300,000 square feet, showcasing agricultural equipment, services and products for any type or size farm.
Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.
The show has six heated buildings plus outdoor demonstrations, exhibiting new technologies, equipment, services, and products for all farm enterprises. The NY Farm Show website (www.newyorkfarmshow.com) has a full list of new products. Also, programs and workshops scheduled throughout the farm show include beef industry workshops, forest management workshops and agricultural safety programs.
Admission at the door is $5 with children under 18 years free; however, Seneca County Cornell Cooperative Extension has free tickets at its office located on the 3rd Floor of the Main Street Shop Centre, on East Main Street in Waterloo during business hours Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. while supplies last.
Parking at the NYS Fairgrounds if free and shuttle buses will be available. New York Farm Show is co-sponsored by the Northeast Equipment Dealers Association and American Agriculturist Magazine.
Celebrating over 100 years of serving the people of the County, Seneca County Cornell Cooperative Extension puts to practical use the scholarship and research of Cornell University and the national land grant system in the areas of agriculture and food systems sustainability; nutrition, food safety and security, and obesity prevention; 4-H youth development, and children, youth, and families; environment and natural resources, sustainable energy and climate change; and community and economic vitality. For more information about this and other programs, contact the office at (315) 539-9251 or email seneca@cornell.edu.