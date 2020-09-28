Three onlilne workshops regarding the harvesting, handling, storage, and processing of grain crops will be held in October and November. It’s the final year of the NE SARE grant lead by Elizabeth Dyck, the coordinator of the Organic Growers’ Research and Information-Sharing Network (OGRIN).
The training program will be a series of three intensive 75-minute online short courses with video field days/workshops that will largely be taught by farmers and NE Grain Experts and located on farms and/or at processing venues. Sponsored by NOFA-NJ (https://nofanj.org/).
Session One, Oct. 19: Production with a focus on harvesting. Harvesting continues to be critical especially for new grain farmers who are not familiar with combines.
Presented By: Elizabeth Dyck of OGRIN with Joe Heckman of Rutgers and Scott Morgan of Morganics Farm
Session Two, Oct. 26: Cleaning, drying, storage.
Presented By: Elizabeth Dyck of OGRIN and Aaron Gabriel of Cornell Cooperative Extension.
Session Three, Nov. 2: Processing and Marketing