CANANDAIGUA — Lincoln Hill Farms will host another family-friendly fall festivals, Lincoln Hill Farms Fall Fest Oct. 12 and 13.
From noon to 10:30 p.m. on Saturday Lincoln Hill Farms will feature live music from Annie in the Water, Papa Muse, The Jim Bristol Band and others; regional farm-fresh food; craft beverage tastings; vendors; and fall-themed family-friendly activities, including a pumpkin patch with free pumpkins for children, yard games and more.
Tickets are $15 presale until Oct. 9, $20 at the door, and kids 16 and under are admitted free with an adult. To purchase tickets, go to eventbrite.com or call (585) 563-8846.
Festival activities continue Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. as part of Lincoln Hill Farm’s regular Sunday Funday. The family-friendly day will feature acoustic music performances, yard games and fall family activities. The event will feature food trucks, and local and regional beer will be served from Lincoln Hill Farms’ 36-tap silo bar.
Both events will be held rain or shine.
For more information, visit lincolnhillfarms.com.