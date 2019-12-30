CANANDAIGUA — Cornell Cooperative Extension of Ontario County is offering a “Beginner Maple Producer” Workshop on Jan. 16 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The workshop will be held at the Cornell Cooperative Extension Center, 480 North Main St., Canandaigua.
Stephen Childs, New York State Extension Specialist in the Department of Natural Resources at Cornell University, will be the presenter. The workshop will cover a variety of aspects of maple syrup production including: why make maple syrup, tree identification, tree health, tapping, sap collection and handling, boiling, energy efficiency, finishing and grading syrup, canning, marketing and regulations.
This workshop is aimed at the beginning maple producer and would be useful to the homeowner looking to tap a few trees in the backyard.
The fee is $10 per family. To register or for additional information, contact Cornell Cooperative Extension at (585) 394-3977 x 427 or 436 or email:nea8@cornell.edu with your name, address and phone number.
