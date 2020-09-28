NORTH SYRACUSE — Northeast Dairy Foods Association, Inc. has elected new executive officers and appointed new directors to seats on the board at the association’s annual meeting which was held virtually on Sept. 23.
The executive officers were proposed and unanimously approved by the board of directors and include; President: Daniel Lausch, Lactalis American Group, Inc.; Vice President: Kevin Ellis, Cayuga Milk Ingredients; Secretary: Ryan Elliott, Byrne Dairy; and Treasurer: Melissa Altif, Readington Farms.
“I am truly honored and humbled to serve as the president of the board of directors for Northeast Dairy Foods Association,” Lausch said. “I look forward to continuing the work the association does on behalf of our members and representing the dairy industry in the northeast.”
The new executive officers took effect at the board of directors meeting that immediately followed the annual meeting.
The nomination committee also proposed the following individuals for positions on the board of directors, which were unanimously approved by the board;
• Matt Hendricks, Northeast Group Vice President, Dairy Farmers of America (DFA)
• Nathan Pistner, Plant Manager, Great Lakes Cheese
• Jennifer Turgeon, Milk Procurement and Logistics Manager, HP Hood
• Brian Perry, Executive Vice President and Chairman, Perry’s Ice Cream
• Brian Froebel, Milk Regulatory Manager, Saputo USA
• Ray Gerwitz, Dairy Plant Manager, Steuben Foods
• Adam Seybolt, General Manager of Dairy Operations, Stewart’s Processing Corp.
The terms for the new directors will take effect at the next scheduled quarterly board meeting on December 10, 2020. Departing the board at the end of their term concluding in 2020 will be; Rick Sedotto, Midland Farms, and Mike Young, Guida’s Dairy (Division of DFA).
Northeast Dairy Foods Association is a full-service trade organization representing dairy processors, manufacturers and distributors in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island and Vermont comprised of member companies from all four classes of dairy products since 1928.