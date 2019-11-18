SENNETT — NY Beef Quality Assurance Training will be held at Sennett Livestock Sales, 3180 Turnpike Road, Sennett, Cayuga County, on Monday, Dece. 2 from 6 to 9 p.m.
Beef Quality Assurance (BQA) is a voluntary program focused on training cattle producers in management practices. The training is based on national guidelines and scientific research with the purpose of enhancing carcass quality and safety, thereby protecting the consumer confidence in our beef supply.
Youth aged 14 and over can obtain full BQA Certification.
Mike Baker, Cornell Beef Specialist for classroom and chute side training, will discuss topics covered during the certification process including safe handling and use of health care products, safe animal handling, animal welfare and record keeping.
Cost of the training is $15 per person, $25 per farm, which includes supper. Registration is required by Nov. 25 to plan lunch and materials. To register contact Barbara Jones, CCE Event Coordinator, (607) 255-7712 or bjj6@cornell.edu.
With questions about BQA or this program contact Ron Kuck, Agricultural Program Educator for Cornell Cooperative Extension of Cayuga County at rak76@cornell.edu or (315) 704-8810.