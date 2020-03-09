The New York State Grange, together with the other members of the Empire State Council of Agricultural Organizations, has been working diligently to make sure that the Farm Labor Board carefully consider changes that will make the Farm Labor Law fair for both farm owners and farm laborers.
The Farm Labor Board will be having several meetings across the state to determine if the 60-hour work week should remain the standard for farm labor before overtime rates are used or if the number of hours should be something different.
Currently, farmers are just adjusting to the 60-hour work week. They will need to determine if and how they can make adjustments and still remain profitable and while maintaining a viable workforce. Harvesting crops has strict time and weather conditions to consider.
The schedule for the hearings starting on March 1 has not given farmers adequate time to evaluate the effects of the new law. Data should be collected over several growing seasons to determine the effects of the law before considering reducing the overtime threshold.
Stephen C. Coye, president of the New York State Grange, encourages farmers to attend one of the meetings and express their concerns.
• Friday, March 13 — Syracuse, Onondaga Community College, Storer Auditorium, 4585 W. Seneca Turnpike, Syracuse, NY 13215
• Monday, March 23 — Binghamton, Binghamton University, Symposium Hall, Center of Excellence Building Innovative Technology Complex, 45 Murray Hill Road, Vestal, NY 13850
• Thursday, April 16 — Long Island, Brookhaven Town Hall, 1 Independence Hill, Farmingville, NY 11738
• Thursday, April 23 — Batavia, Genesee Community College, William Stuart Forum, 1 College Rd, Batavia, NY 14020