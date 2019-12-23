The Ontario County Farm Bureau was presented with five County Awards of Excellence awards at the New York Farm Bureau State Annual Meeting, held Dec. 2-4 in Binghamton.
The County Awards of Excellence awards are presented to county farm bureaus that have exhibited excellence in a variety of categories relating to effectiveness in agriculture promotion and outreach, leadership and county farm bureau management, legislative advocacy, and membership.
The awards were presented for excellence in the following categories:
• Membership
• Agriculture Promotion & Outreach
• Leadership & County Farm Bureau Management
• Legislative Advocacy
• Distinguished President
While at the annual meeting, farmer members also took part in the grassroots process of laying the groundwork for the year ahead. More than 150 delegates from across New York proposed, discussed and voted on resolutions that will guide NYFB’s public policy agenda for 2020.
Ontario County Farm Bureau is dedicated to solving the economic and public policy issues challenging the agricultural community. The county is part of New York Farm Bureau, the largest agricultural advocacy group in New York state, whose mission is to serve and strengthen agriculture.