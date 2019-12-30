CANANDAIGUA — A series of pesticide training and recertification classes are being offered by Cornell Cooperative Extension of Ontario County. Anyone interested in obtaining a pesticide certification license and meets the state Department of Environmental Conservation experience/education requirements or current applicators seeking pesticide recertification credits should attend.
This training is not a 30-hour certification course for commercial licenses.
The Pesticide Training and Recertification classes will be held at Cornell Cooperative Extension — Ontario County, 480 North Main St., Canandaigua. They will be on Wednesdays, Feb. 5, 12, 19, 26 from 7 to 9:30 p.m. with the exam being offered on Wednesday, March 4 6 to 10 p.m.
The program series includes the following topics:
Class 1: Pesticide Laws and Regulations: Feb. 5, 2020: Certification Regulations, Pesticide Registration, Worker Protection Standards, Hazard Communications Standard, and NYS Reporting Law and Pesticide Record Keeping. The presenter will be Chris Wainwright, DEC.
The other three classes will be taught by Russell Welser Sr. Resource Educator. Class 2: Pesticides and the Environment: Feb. 12: Toxicity of pesticides, pesticide residue and tolerance, Environmental considerations, Pesticides and ground water, and types and formulations of pesticides; Class 3: Pesticide Safety: Feb. 19: Personal and environmental safety, Selection & use of personal protective equipment, Symptom of pesticide poisoning, Pesticide storage & disposal, and understanding the pesticide label; Class 4: Pesticide Mixing and Equipment Calibrations: Feb. 26: Procedure for mixing and filling, Calculations for mixing pesticides, Equipment calibration, and Types of pumps, nozzles, and sprayers.
Cost for the pesticide training series to obtain a license is $175 per person, which includes training manuals and attendance at all four classes. This does not include the $100 DEC exam fee, due the day of the exam, March 4.
Certified applicators, private and commercial applicators seeking recertification credits will receive 2.5 core credits per class. The cost for each recertification class is $25 per person. To receive registration material or for additional information, contact Cornell Cooperative Extension of Ontario County at (585) 394-3977 ext. 427, email nea8@cornell.edu or ext. 436, email rw43@cornell.edu.
The registration form and more information are available at www.cceontario.org.