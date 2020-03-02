OVID — Famers and anyone interested in learning more about precision agriculture and how it can be implemented on the farm is invited to attend a three-part series starting Tuesday, March 3, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Ovid Fire Hall, 2136 Brown Street.
Presented by Dr. Ali Nafchi, Precision Agriculture Specialist with the Western New York Cooperative Extension Team; the series will begin with an introduction to precision agriculture and why any producer of an agricultural product should be interested in precision agriculture. The follow-up sessions are scheduled for Friday, April 3, with the last session date to be determined.
The original start date of Feb. 7 was canceled due to snow.
Precision agriculture is a management tool utilizing observation and measurement to determine variability within fields. Computers, sensors, GPS, remote sensing, satellite imagery and drones are all components of precision agriculture but all are not necessarily needed to make informed decisions. Bring your questions and learn more about site specific management and variable rate applications and the economics of using precision agriculture.
All sessions are free to attend; however, pre-registration is required.
For more information and to register online, go to: www.senecacountycce.org. If you are unable to access the internet, call CCE Seneca at (315) 539-9251.
Celebrating over 100 years of serving the people of the County, Seneca County Cornell Cooperative Extension puts to practical use the scholarship and research of Cornell University and the national land grant system in the areas of agriculture and food systems sustainability. For more information about this and other programs, call (315) 539-9251 or email seneca@cornell.edu.