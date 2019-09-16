HERKIMER — Hands-on classes for learning and using QuickBooks for farming operations to save accounting and bookkeeping time (and money) will be held on Wednesdays, Oct. 2, 9, 16 and 23 from 7 to 9 p.m. at CCE Herkimer County, 5657 State Route 5.
The cost is $55. The program is made possible in part by a grant from Herkimer County Mental Health through the Farm Family Assistance Project.
QuickBooks is the most used bookkeeping software for small businesses. Reviewed will be:
• Basic accounting concepts and reports
• How to set up a chart of accounts to fit your operation
• Invoicing and cash receipts
• Recording and paying purchases and expenses
• Reconciling accounts
• Production and analysis of financial statements
Everything will be done in a small group setting allowing plenty of time for interaction and questions.
Laptops with QuickBooks 2018 installed will be provided for training if you do not have your own (sorry, no Apple or Internet based QuickBooks).
Space is limited, so register now. The registration deadline is Sept. 27. Payment is required to reserve spot.
For more information, contact CCE Herkimer County at (315) 866-7920 or see http://blogs.cornell.edu/cceherkimer/2019/09/04/quickbooks-for-farmers-and-growers/ for the flyer with the registration tear-off.