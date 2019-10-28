Whether you’re interested in adding pastured pigs to your farm or exploring the possibilities of maple syrup production, there is a small farms online course for you through the Cornell Small Farms Program and Cornell Cooperative Extension.
This year Cornell has moved its suite of online courses to a new, more user-friendly platform, where people will have permanent, year-round access to course content. Courses are offered with tiered pricing from $199-299, based on household size and income to make access to the courses more affordable and equitable for everyone.
Live webinar content starts in just two weeks for the second block of courses:
• Berry Production, Tuesdays, Nov. 5 to Dec. 10
If you’re exploring the idea of adding berries and bramble fruits to your farm, this course will help you think through this decision, from varieties and site selection to profit and marketing. Register now
• Getting Started with Pastured Pigs, Wednesdays, Nov. 6 to Dec. 11
Pigs can be a profitable single enterprise, or integrated into an existing farm structure. They provide a variety of products and are also ideal for turning agricultural wastes into valuable product. Register now.
• Intro to Maple Syrup Production, Tuesdays, Nov. 5 to Dec. 10
This course explores the range possibilities of maple sugaring on your land. Also discuss “alternative” trees for production, Birch and Black Walnut. Register now.
• Poultry Production, Tuesday, Nov. 5 to Dec. 10
Many new farmers get started with poultry because it’s a relatively low-investment with a fairly quick revenue turnaround. Register now.
• Vegetable Production I, Wednesdays, Nov. 6 to Dec. 11
This course helps new and aspiring vegetable producers answer basic questions about site selection, crop rotation, seeding and transplanting, as well as the financial aspects of vegetable crop production. Register now.
Overview of Online Courses
More than 20 online courses are offered to help farmers improve their technical and business skills. These courses cover a range of technical and business topics any farmer needs to succeed.
The bulk of the course happens on your own time, with discussions, readings, and assignments in Teachable, Cornell’s online course platform. To add to the experience, webinars will be woven into the interface of the course for 6 weeks each year to allow you to meet on a weekly basis to learn from presenters and ask questions in real time. If you miss one, they are always recorded and posted for later viewing.
To learn more or to register, to go smallfarmcourses.com or cce.cornell.edu.