STANLEY — Blake Vince, a fifth generation farmer and Canadian Nuffield Scholar from Merlin, Ontario, will be the keynote speaker at a Soil Health Workshop on Feb. 12.
The workshop, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. will be held at the Ontario Produce Auction, 4860 Yautzy Road.
After registration, refreshments and opening remarks, Vince will speak from 9 to 10 a.m. about on-farm and field scale research on preserving farmland with cover crops and promoting biodiversity. He also will wrap up the workshop from 1:40 to 2:30 p.m. with a talk on putting healthy soils and water first.
Vince and his father Elwin produce commercial corn, soybeans and winter wheat on 1,200 acres. Their farm management practices are centered on soil health, and they are considered to be no-till pioneers in their corner of Canada where they adapted to no-till techniques in the early 1980s.
Vince was taught, from a young age, the merits of no-till farming. Now 47, he has never used a moldboard plough. Knowing that soil is not an infinite resource and working with the objective to leave his farms in better condition for future generations, he has been using a multi-species cover crop blend to protect and enrich them.
The day also will include presentations from Mike Stanyard, of CCE Northwest NY Dairy; Karl Czymmek and Peter Wright of Cornell Pro-Dairy; and Anthony Prestigiacomo, research scientist from the Finger Lakes Watershed Hub.
The event is being sponsored by Ontario and Yates County Soil & Water Conservation Districts, Ontario County, Seneca Lake Watershed Intermunicipal Organization, and Canandaigua Lake Watershed Association.
Pre-registration is required by Friday, Feb. 7. Call (585) 394-5030 or go to info@canandaigualakeassoc.org. To pay with credit card, go to www.canandaigualakeassoc.org/get-involved/soil-health-workshop/. The cost is $15 for those who pre-register, which includes lunch; $20 for walk-ins, payable by cash only.