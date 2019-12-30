Cornell Cooperative Extension’s Northwest NY Dairy, Livestock and Field Crops Team will be hosting the 50th Annual Corn Congress for producers from across the region on Jan. 8-9. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m., presentations begin at 10 a.m. DEC Recertification points and Certified Crop Adviser credits will be available.
On Jan. 8 it will be at the Quality Inn & Suites, 8250 Park Road, Batavia. On Jan. 9, the site will be Quality Inn, 2468 NYS Route 414, Waterloo.
Guest speaker Clarence Swanton, weed scientist at the University of Guelph, Canada, will present: Talking Plants: The Science Behind Good Weed Management. His research is focused on weed ecology and the development of integrated weed management systems for field and horticultural crops. He has won numerous awards for his research including the Ontario Agricultural College Distinguished Researcher Award, University of Guelph Presidential Distinguished Professor Award, Excellence in Weed Science for Canada and the Weed Society of America’s Outstanding Researcher Award.
Guest speaker Jake Kraayenbrink, farmer/entrepreneur in Ontario, Canada, will present: Soil Compaction: Measuring and Mediating Machinery Damage. He has always had a passion for soil health and has worked with the Ontario Ministry of Ag, Food and Rural Affairs and the University of Guelph. He is a Compaction Action team member in Ontario is the director of the Innovative Farmer’s Association of Ontario (IFAO), that helps organize Compaction Action field days for the Ag community.
Additional topics to be discussed by Cornell University researchers include:
• Changing Pathogens, Hybrids, and Weather: Wither Corn Diseases?
• Effective Programs for Controlling Waterhemp in Corn
• Building a Corn Yield Potential Database in New York
• Biocontrol of Corn Rootworm
Registration is $65 per person and includes proceeding book, morning refreshments and hot buffet lunch.
To register online, and choose your location go to nwnyteam.cce.cornell.edu/events.php. To register by phone, contact: Brandie Waite at: (585) 343-3040 x138
The Northwest New York Dairy, Livestock and Field Crops Team is a partnership between Cornell University and the Cornell Cooperative Extension Associations serving dairy, livestock, and field crop farm businesses and supporting industries in these nine northwest New York counties: Genesee, Livingston, Monroe, Niagara, Ontario, Orleans, Seneca, Wayne and Wyoming.