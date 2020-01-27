AUBURN — The 4-H Youth Development Program of Cornell Cooperative Extension in Cayuga County will be conducting Tractor Safety Certification classes for youth beginning on March 9.
The Hazardous Occupation in Agricultural Law requires that youth ages 14 to 16 must have at least 24 hours of tractor safety and maintenance instruction in order to drive a tractor on a farm other than that owned by their parents. Every employer of a young hired employee should consider this class for their present and summer help. Youth that are only 13 may take the course for the safety experience and may be eligible to receive certification.
Call Cornell Cooperative Extension Cayuga County to verify eligibility. This is the only course to be held in Cayuga County for 2020 to certify youth.
Pre-registration is required. Class size will be limited. The cost of the course is $45 per person (fee can be waived for certain circumstances), which includes a student manual and must be paid before the first class. Fee must be received in order to secure your registration. Attendance is required at all classes in order for students to become certified. Please see listed dates below:
Mondays, March 9, 16, 23, 30, April 13 and Saturday, April 18
Mondays, 6 to 9 p.m.
Saturday, starts at 12:30 p.m. for the written/skills/driving tests
The deadline to register is March 2 as space allows. Call (315) 255-1183 to register or register online at: reg.cce.cornell.edu/2020TractorSafetyCetif201-2-2_205.