If you are a local producer of vegetables and fruits wondering how to sell your fresh local produce to New York institutions and schools, Cornell Cooperative Extension is offering a two-day training on Good Agricultural Practices (GAPs).
It is a voluntary program that verifies the safe growing, handling, packing and holding of produce. The training will be held at Vince's Park in Seneca Falls on Monday, Feb. 10 and Tuesday, Feb. 11 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Meals will be provided.
More institutions, including schools and other distributors of produce, are seeking GAP certification. By completing the two-day training participants will learn how to identify food safety risks on their farm along with strategies to minimize these risks. Participants also will learn how to satisfy food safety requirements for Farm to School programs and will create a food safety plan for their farm.
State Department of Agriculture and Markets inspectors will be present to help answer questions. Cost for both days is $100 which includes materials on a USB stick and food for two attendees.
When registering, you can let officials know if you need printed materials and/or have any food allergies. There are a limited number of scholarships available on a first-come, first-served basis.
Pre-registration is required through CCE Seneca at www.senecacountycce.org by Feb. 1. For assistance registering or with questions, contact Judy Wright at jlw24@cornell.edu or call (315) 539-9251 ext. 109 during normal business hours.