HARRISBURG, Pa. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service is encouraging producers and agribusinesses to respond to the upcoming Potato Seed Price Survey, which is critical to the potato industry.
The Psurvey will be conducted concurrently with the Potato Stocks and Processing Surveys. Price data is collected from a buyer’s perspective on seed purchases for the upcoming 2020 crop plantings. The seed potato price data will be combined with other seed price data to develop the Prices Paid Seed Index. Seed buyers and sellers use the index to gauge market value of seed commodities.
NASS will publish the results in the April 30 Agricultural Prices publication. The publications will be available on the USDA-NASS website at www.nass.usda.gov/.
NASS gathers the data for the survey online, by mail, phone and in-person interviews.
“The cooperation of the potato industry is crucial to ensure that production input prices in your state are accurately incorporated in the calculation of the Index for Prices Paid,” said Kevin Pautler, deputy director of the NASS Northeastern Regional Field Office. “NASS safeguards the privacy of all responses and publishes only State and National level data, ensuring that no individual operation or producer can be identified,."
For more information on NASS surveys and reports, call the NASS Northeastern Regional Field Office at (800) 498-1518.