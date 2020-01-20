OVID — An informational meeting for the Ovid Farmers Market will be held at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 22 at the STEPS Office in the Finger Lakes Health building, 7150 N. Main St.
All that are interested or have questions are welcome to attend.
Ovid launched its new farmers market in July 2019. It’s held on the lawn area closest to Main Street in front of the Three Bears complex. In 2019, the market was open from 3 to 7 p.m. on Fridays in July, August and September.
The key to this community farmers’ market is promoting locally grown and produced items and providing residents with access to local, fresh fruits and vegetables and other products.
If interested, but unable to attend the meeting, contact Patti at Seneca County Cornell Cooperative Extension at (315) 539-9251 or pap11@cornell.edu.